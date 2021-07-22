Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'GOING TO WAR': Armed-To-The-Teeth Trinitarios Gang Members Rounded Up In Paterson
News

WATCH: Pennsylvania Teen Leaves 'America's Got Talent' Judges Speechless With Queen Cover

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Dylan Zangwill delivers a powerful rendition of "Somebody to Love" by Queen.
Dylan Zangwill delivers a powerful rendition of "Somebody to Love" by Queen. Video Credit: America's Got Talent

A 14-year-old Pennsylvania native has taken social media by storm with his performance of "Somebody to Love" by Queen on "America's Got Talent."

Racking up more than 6 million views on Facebook and nearly 2 million views on YouTube as of Thursday, Dylan Zangwill represented Exton in the Tuesday, July 20 espiode of the show.

Zangwill's vocal and piano skills made three of the four judges stand in applause. Only Simon Cowell stayed seated.

The teen's parents, owners of Stolen Sun Brewing and Roasting Co,. said they are "still on Cloud 9" after Tuesday, and can't stop watching the audition.

"Everyone who knows him knows how passionate he is about music and how hard he's worked. Deirdre and I couldn't be prouder of both of our boys," a Facebook post reads.

"While we're still not sure what happens next, we're all excited for Dylan."

Dylan began singing as soon as he could speak, his website says.

"As a child, Dylan was drawn to anything musical," it says.

"Noting his natural inclination, his parents introduced him to the piano at the age of four."

When he heard The Beatles, he was hooked. Dylan learned all of their songs on the piano and sang along.

Then, when he was handed a guitar at a Christmas party, he picked that up, too.

"He soon began taking guitar lessons and became obsessed," his website says.

"He practiced daily and within a couple of months, he could play all major and minor chords."

"America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.