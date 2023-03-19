UPDATE: Crow's Nest Reopens After Minor Fire

Hours after patrons celebrated St. Patrick's Day, a fire closed the Crow's Nest in Hackensack. And just like that, they reopened.

"We are excited to share that we will be reopening today with normal business hours," the restaurant posted on social media on Sunday, March 19. "We worked tirelessly through the night so that we can be ready to serve our customers!"

The noontime blaze on Saturday apparently broke out in an area on the roof above the kitchen and spread to an adjacent second-story office door at the popular restaurant just off Routes 17 and 80.

Roofers apparently were working at the time, responders said.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames. No injuries were reported.

Investigators from the city Fire Prevention Bureau were called to determine the cause. Representatives of the city health and building departments also responded.

Teaneck, Englewood and Ridgefield Park firefighters provided mutual aid.

