Two Hospitalized In Route 17 Crash

Two people were hospitalized after an overnight crash on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights.

The extent of their injuries couldn't immediately be determined following the collision on the northbound side outside the Shell station at Malcolm Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Members of the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad and the Wallington Emergency Squad responded along with Hasbrouck Heights police and firefighters.

They took the victims to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.