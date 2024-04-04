Again? Repeat Bergen Offender Busted Trafficking 28,000 Child Sex Images: Prosecutor

Corey Barraclough, 33, was released from the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center in Avenel last October after serving more than 5½ years behind bars.

The first 17 months or so were spent in the Bergen County Jail beginning in and the rest in state custody, records show.

That's because the Northvale native had been found with more than 2,400 illegal child-porn images -- and was caught chatting online with girls as young as 10, authorities said.

Barraclough was arrested on similar charges in 2014. Records show he got probation.

Fast-forward a decade and members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit armed with a search warrant were taking the 5-foot-9-inch, 341-pound Barraclough into custody following a tip from the state Parole Board.

The investigators had learned that he "used the Internet to view, download, possess, and distribute over 28,000 items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children," Musella said.

Barraclough is back in the Bergen County Jail, charged with first-degree distribution of child pornography and a lesser charge of possession of the images.

Musella, meanwhile, thanked South Hackensack police, the NYPD and the Parole Board for their assistance and cited the involvement of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Paramus police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, which all participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

