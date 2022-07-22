Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Southbound Route 17 in Ramsey
Southbound Route 17 in Ramsey Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A fire incinerated the cab of a tractor-trailer on Route 17.

The rig ignited on the southbound highway in Ramsey just before the Franklin Turnpike exit and across from the Shannon Rose restaurant, sending a column of black smoke skyward that could be seen for miles.

Police temporarily closed both sides of the highway as firefighters doused the early-evening blaze with foam.

They fortunately kept the flames from reaching golf cart batteries being hauled in the trailer.

The driver got out OK.

Mahwah firefighters assisted their Ramsey colleagues.

