Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Route 17

A fire incinerated the cab of a tractor-trailer on Route 17.

The rig ignited on the southbound highway in Ramsey just before the Franklin Turnpike exit and across from the Shannon Rose restaurant, sending a column of black smoke skyward that could be seen for miles.

Police temporarily closed both sides of the highway as firefighters doused the early-evening blaze with foam.

They fortunately kept the flames from reaching golf cart batteries being hauled in the trailer.

The driver got out OK.

Mahwah firefighters assisted their Ramsey colleagues.

