Tenafly Woman Dead, Girl Injured In Mother's Day Pedestrian Crash, Driver, 82, Faces Summons

A woman was killed and a girl injured when they were struck by a sedan while crossing a Tenafly street early Sunday, authorities said.

The pair were struck at Engle Street and Hillside Avenue by a 2009 Honda Accord driven by an 82-year-old borough resident around 7:30 a.m., police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Responding officers conducted CPR before members of the Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the woman and girl to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, the captain said.

The woman, who responders said was 40 years old, was pronounced dead soon after. The girl was being treated for lower-extremity injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Honda had been headed east on Hillside when she stopped at the stop sign at Engle Street, deMoncada said.

Both victims were crossing Engle along the north side of the intersection when the driver turned left and hit them in the street, he said.

The driver ran to a nearby home and asked someone to call 911, the captain said.

Tenafly police patrol and traffic division members were investigating.

“No summonses were issued at the scene,” deMoncada said. “However, the driver was advised that a traffic summons for failing to yield to the pedestrians is forthcoming.”

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Tenafly police: (201) 568-5100.

