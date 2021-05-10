Contact Us
News

Support Surges For NJ Family Displaced By Ida Home Explosion

Support is on the rise for a New Jersey family displaced by a home explosion during Hurricane Ida. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Meagan and Caesar Dommar, and their 4-month-old baby girl, Lila, were forced to leave their first home in Manville when the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through and flooded several parts of New Jersey on Sept. 2.

Caesar and his father-in-law even rushed back to save the family’s cat from the rising floodwaters, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.

Later that day, the home went up in flames and exploded as a result of a gas leak, according to the fundraiser, which had garnered nearly $51,000 in donations as of Tuesday.

The family now has to rebuild their lives after losing everything and are temporarily staying with parents.

“[The home] was completely destroyed,” the fundraiser says. “They are devastated.”

“Whatever you can contribute to help them get on their feet would be greatly appreciated.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help the Dommar Family — Home Explosion’ on GoFundMe.

