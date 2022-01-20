Stray Bullet Kills Paterson Teen Carrying Groceries Into His Home

A stray bullet killed an 18-year-old Paterson man outside his home, authorities said.

No fewer than 16 rounds were reported in a burst of gunfire on Godwin Avenue between Carroll Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Responding officers found the mortally wounded Robert Cuadra, 18, on the sidewalk in front of his house, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Cuadra, who’d attended Paterson’s Harp Academy of Health Science, been carrying in groceries, friends and family members said.

An ambulance took Cuadra to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was succumbed to his injuries a short time later, Valdes and Baycora said.

