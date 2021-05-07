Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SNEAK PEEK: Sports Illustrated Shoots Swimsuit Edition On Jersey Shore Beach

Cecilia Levine
Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalists at the AC Hard Rock Hotel. Photo Credit: @si_swimsearch Instagram

Here's something to fist pump about: The Sports Illustrated swimsuit models are being photographed on the Jersey Shore, the Daily Mail reports.

The 14 models are finalists in the magazine's Swim Search competition, competing on the Atlantic City beaches to be featured in the swimsuit edition.

The Swim Search team and models shared sneak peeks on their Instagram pages.

The shoot began earlier this week.

While the contest is normally an international one, this year it is staying local due to COVID, filming at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City.

