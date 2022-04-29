Smash Burger Pop-Up Coming To Popular Passaic County Brewery

Hope you're hungry! A smash burger pop-up eatery is setting up shop for an event outside a popular Passaic County brewery.

Eightytwenty smash will be serving up hot and hearty burgers — aka “smashers” — outside Ghost Hawk Brewing Co. on River Road in Clifton on Friday, May 13 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The smash burger pop-up and catering brand is known for their custom prime blend comprising 100 percent pasture-raised and antibiotic-free Wagyu beef from New York Valley Wagyu purveyor.

The eatery smashes the beef onto a griddle alongside aromatic onions before topping the burger with American cheese and Mandy sauce, placing it gently upon a Martin's Slider Potato Roll.

Tickets for the pop-up entitle guests to six smashers with an order of fries that can be picked up within their chosen time slot.

Guests can take their food to-go, eat it on site, or bring it into the brewery to enjoy with an ice cold beer.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

