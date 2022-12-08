Proud Mama Rents South Jersey Billboard After Daughter Becomes Doctor

Drive down Route 130 and you'll see Kristine Small's smiling face. Dr. Kristine Smalls, that is.

That's all thanks to her proud mom, Kendra Busbee, who rented the billboard for $1,250 after her 30-year-old daughter received her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on July 29.

"Let me reintroduce myself..." the billboard reads. "Dr. Kristine S. Smalls. Dr. Smiles. Look what good came out of Camden!"

Smalls has wanted to be a doctor since she was 5 years old and completed grades K through 12 without a single absence, according to abc7 and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Busbee, 52, organized what her daughter that was a COVID party in a parking lot to celebrate.

With Jay-Z's "Public Service Announcement" playing in the parking lot, Smalls walks into the parking lot and sees the billboard. Beaming, she embraces her mother.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.