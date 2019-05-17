Prosecutor: Denville Middle School Principal Charged In Attempted Sex Assault Of Former Student

A 52-year-old Denvillle middle school principal was arrested and being held in thåe Morris County Correctional facility after attempting to sexually assault a 16-year-old former student, authorities said Friday.

Paul Iantosca of Randolph -- the principal of the Valleyview Middle School -- was charged with attempted sex assault, luring and child endangerment, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna said in a joint statement.

Iantosca formerly served as the vice principal of a public school in Irvington and a principal of a public school in Haledon, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is a former resident of Livingston and South Orange, records show.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Lydia Negron at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6213 or Det. Scot Tobin at the Denville Police Department at 973-627-4900 x9.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.