PD: Woman Drives Around Teaneck Threatening People With Gun, Eludes Pursuit, Caught By NYPD

A 23-year-old Teaneck woman with a violent criminal history went on a gun-waving rampage before leading a township detective on a chase to the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

The detective broke off the pursuit out of safety concerns, but the NYPD captured Ashley Gilead Wednesday night, Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly said.

She was carrying what turned out to be a Glock replica pellet gun, the chief said.

It began hours earlier at a private home on Genesee Avenue, off Teaneck Road, where callers reported Gilead “banging on a door, then standing in the street yelling and waving a handgun,” O’Reilly said.

Officers were responding to that call when another came in from the Taste of Caribbean restaurant on West Englewood Avenue.

Employees there were getting ready to open for the day when Gilead drove up, started pulling on the door handles and banged on the window, O’Reilly said.

She then pointed the gun at one of the workers before fleeing, he said.

Pulling up to Sammy’s Bagels on Queen Anne Road, Gilead pointed the gun at some women on the sidewalk, then drove off, the chief said.

The detective spotted her on the west side of town a short time later, O’Reilly said. He tried to pull her over, but Gilead ended up leading a pursuit on eastbound Route 4 to the GWB, he said.

Police in Bergen County are familiar with Gilead, who, even at a young age, already has a notorious criminal history.

Authorities in Bergenfield charged her with stabbing a local man in 2019.

Township police who stopped Gilead for driving the wrong way on Sterling Place in November 2016 said they found three men she was with carrying a loaded handgun and a black ski mask.

Gilead remained held Thursday in Manhattan pending extradition proceedings.

Teaneck police charged her with three counts each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun, as well as eluding, O'Reilly said.

