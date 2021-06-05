Teen Slashed, Robbed In Teaneck Near Englewood

SEE ANYTHING? A 17-year-old boy was slashed in Teaneck by one of a group of assailants who fled into nearby Englewood, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in the 200 block of Shepard Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday found the wounded boy several blocks away, Police Chief Glenn M. O'Reilly said.

A witness told them the attacker was part of a group who pulled up in a blue vehicle and then took off after slashing the boy and taking his cellphone, O"Reilly said.

The victim was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Initial reports of a drug deal gone bad couldn't immediately be confirmed. Teaneck police were investigating along with their colleagues from Englewood.

Anyone who might have witnessed the attack or has information that can help find those responsible is asked to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.