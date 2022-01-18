Paterson Shooting Victim Drives Himself To Hospital

A Paterson shooting victim drove himself to the hospital, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm outside a Broadway apartment building at East 23rd Street across from the former Broadway Baptist Church shortly 10:30 p.m., responders said.

He drove the nearly two miles to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center on his own, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora confirmed the shooting. They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

