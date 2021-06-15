Off-Duty Cliffside Park Officer Injured In Crash

An off-duty Cliffside Park police officer was injured when a driver suddenly pulled in front of his motorcycle Tuesday night, authorities said.

The 30-year-old officer was headed south in the 400 block of Gorge Road near Park Avenue when a local resident who was headed north turned into his driveway in front of him, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

The six-year veteran's Harley struck the rear passenger side of the 60-something driver's Honda Civic, Capano said.

The officer was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with neck and back pain, along with several scrapes and bruises, the deputy chief said.

Summonses and/or charges were pending the results of an investigation, he said.

