Nutley PD: Man Charged With Assault After Punching BOE Member During Parade

A Nutley Board of Education member filed a police report saying he was punched by a community member while marching in the Columbus Day Parade, according to a recent news report.

Charles Kuchinski refused medical attention after Lawrence Quirk, 62, struck him in his right shoulder during at Franklin and Stager streets, authorities said.

Quirk -- known only through Facebook by Kuchinski -- was issued a summons and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

A hearing at the Essex County Courthouse is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.

Nutley BOE communications director Karen Greco declined comment, while Kuchinski and Quirk were unavailable when the news outlet called.

