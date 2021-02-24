Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Bergen Bank Robbed
News

North Jersey Bar Facing 28 COVID Violations Could Lose Liquor License, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
ZulaBa
ZulaBa Photo Credit: Google Maps

A North Jersey bar could have its liquor license revoked for repeated COVID-19 violations, a recent news report says.

ZuluBa Lounge in West Orange was slapped with the charges Tuesday from the New Jersey Division of Alcohol Beverage Control, and has 30 days to respond, NJ.com reports.

The Main Street bar was apparently over the 25 percent capacity limit on Nov. 21, and people were without face masks when investigators arrived. 

Patrons were also allegedly being served from the bar, which at the time was banned under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders.

ZulaBa was accused of similar scenarios seven more times, NJ.com reports.

The bar's phone had been disconnected when the outlet tried calling Wednesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.