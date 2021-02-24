North Jersey Bar Facing 28 COVID Violations Could Lose Liquor License, Report Says

A North Jersey bar could have its liquor license revoked for repeated COVID-19 violations, a recent news report says.

ZuluBa Lounge in West Orange was slapped with the charges Tuesday from the New Jersey Division of Alcohol Beverage Control, and has 30 days to respond, NJ.com reports.

The Main Street bar was apparently over the 25 percent capacity limit on Nov. 21, and people were without face masks when investigators arrived.

Patrons were also allegedly being served from the bar, which at the time was banned under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders.

ZulaBa was accused of similar scenarios seven more times, NJ.com reports.

The bar's phone had been disconnected when the outlet tried calling Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.