NJSP: Drunk Driver Flees Meadowlands Stop, Hits Trooper Cruiser

A drunk driver who fled a New Jersey State Police stop at the Meadowlands hit another trooper's vehicle Thursday night before his car stalled and he was arrested, authorities said.

Christian Morel, 23, of Queens kept going after a trooper tried stopping his Infinity shortly before 6:30 p.m., NJSP Lt. Jeffrey Flynn said.

The vehicle then side-swiped a marked State Police cruiser in the complex that was involved in a separate motor vehicle stop, Flynn said.

Morel drove out onto westbound Route 3, where his car bounced off some curbs and became disabled while still in East Rutherford, the lieutenant said.

Morel was arrested without incident and charged with DWI and eluding. His vehicle was temporarily impounded and he was released to a responsible adult, both under John's Law.

No injuries were reported.

