NJ Residents Appointed To Prestigious White House Fellowship Program

Four passionate and highly skilled Garden State professionals have been appointed to the prestigious President’s Commission on White House Fellows fellowship program.

The President’s Commission on White House Fellows 2021-2022 class selections were made public Monday and include “the most diverse” candidates in the program’s history, according to a White House press release.

Launched by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, the program gives class members the one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a year working as a full-time fellow for White House staff, Cabinet Secretaries and other senior government officials.

Paramus resident Victoria Herrmann has been placed with the United States Coast Guard and will be taking a sabbatical from her positions as an Assistant Research Professor at Georgetown University and the Managing Director of The Arctic Institute.

Herrmann — a recognized expert in the field — conducts research focusing on Arctic climate change and resilience.

Alister Martin of Neptune has been selected to work with the Office of the Vice President and the White House Office of Public Engagement. As a practicing emergency physician and former Chief Resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, Martin is the founder of nonpartisan voter registration organization Vot-ER, which has organized more than 26,000 healthcare providers and 300 hospitals to assist patients with voter registration.

Jennifer Onofrio of Jersey City has been selected to work alongside the United States Navy. Onofrio’s experience includes the analytical, financial and logistical support of nearly 2,400 employees at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey while controlling an annual budget exceeding $700 million.

Lastly, Cliffside Park resident Aakash Shah will work with the United States Department of Health and Human Services. As a practicing emergency room doctor at Hackensack Meridian Health, Shah treated some of the earliest known cases of COVID-19 and has received the bipartisan endorsement of five former New Jersey governors.

Shah also works as Director of Addiction Medicine and the Medical Director of hospital-based violence intervention program Project HEAL at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Click here to view the full list of 2021-2022 Class of White House Fellows.

