Orphaned Teen In Coma After 5-Car Crash That Killed Vice Principal Mom, Dad In NJ

Rhakeem Oliver and Shavonn Stewart-Oliver, of West Orange, were both killed in the five-car pileup on Courty Road 508 (Newark-Jersey City Turnpike) in Kearny at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 16, according to Kearny police and loved ones.

Their 17-year-old daughter, Khameryn, was flown to the hospital where she remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a GoFundMe launched by a relative.

Sideout Sports LLC says Khameryn was on her way to a tournament, "to do what she loves."

"Khameryn is fighting as the warrior she has always shown to be," the org said.

Khameryn's mother was the assistant principal of School 6 in Passaic.

The Passaic BOE Commissioner Arthur Soto shared condolences to Facebook.

"To all who knew or worked with Assistant Principal Shavonn Stewart-Oliver of School 6, we were blessed with a wonderful, caring and hard working professional who earned the respect of everyone around her," he said. "Our district, students and staff all join her family in mourning her loss. Rest in peace Ms Stewart-Oliver and your husband."

The Kearny Police Department Traffic Unit and Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Fatal Collision Unit are investigating the crash. No motor vehicle summonses had been issued as of press time.

Click here to donate to Khameryn.

