Mahwah Motorist, 22, Charged With DWI After River Vale Crash

Jerry DeMarco
River Vale police
River Vale police Photo Credit: River Vale PD

A Mahwah driver was drunk when his vehicle barreled onto the lawn of a River Vale home and landed on top of a large rock, police said.

Responding officers found the front of the vehicle lodged on the rock and bushes in the Rolling Hill Drive homeowner's front yard shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Detective Sgt. Jared Arcidiacono said.

The driver, Tyler Ramirez, 22, had gotten out and wasn't injured, Arcidiacono said.

Officers who spoke with him "immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage," the sergeant said.

Ramirez failed field sobriety tests, was taken into custody and registered over the legal limit on a breath test, Arcidiacono said.

Police issued summonses to Ramirez, answerable on Dec. 22 in Municipal Court, charged him with DWI and careless driving with property damage, he said.

They impounded his vehicle and released Ramirez to a responsible adult, under John's Law.

