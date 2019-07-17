'Like Watching Him Go Through Chemo': Clayton Morris Moves To Portugal With Worried Wife

A former FOX News talkshow host accused of being involved in a real estate Ponzi scheme have moved out of the U.S.

Clayton Morris and his wife, Natali, first left their Florham Park for Pennsylvania, but have resettled in Portugal.

Morris is facing more than two dozens lawsuits saying he organized a scheme that defrauded customers for his own financial gain when he sold them rental properties that were in much worse shape than advertised.

Natali wrote on her website that the media attention and accusations were taking their toll on her husband, facing dozens of lawsuits from across the U.S.

"Watching him go through this has been what I would imagine it would be like to watch him endure chemotherapy," she wrote on her website.

"We can’t run from our legal battles, no matter where we live, nor would we. We have to see this through in a way that we can be proud of and answer for on a soul level. This move is not to run."

Morris left his position at "Fox & Friends" in 2017 to help others achieve financial independence and became a real estate advisor with his wife.

Their company "Morris Invest" helped to sell 1,000 properties over the past two years, bringing in more than $5 million in referral fees and profits from sales, the New York Times reports.

One client, Daniel Gomes, purchased a house in Indiana that had been damaged in a fire days before the sale closed, The Times says. Gomes did not know that until months later.

Morris and Natali, however, say they were victims, too.

The pair alleged they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on properties they bought from a company that was supposed to do the renovations and manage the them -- but didn't, The New York Times reports.

"The problem is that the anxiety that I felt in New Jersey being stalked by neighbors and newspapers came with me," Natali said.

"I still find it hard to speak to my children without threatening thoughts circulating my brain like a poisonous gas. I still find my husband waking up with panic attacks in the dead of night. We have a lot of trauma to heal from and soul searching to embark upon."

