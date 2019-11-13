Contact Us
News

LAWSUIT: Bergenfield Man Wants $5M From Family Fun Day Mechanical Bull Injury

Cecilia Levine
A Bergenfield man is seeking $5 million from the borough after sustaining some permanent injuries while riding a mechanical bull at the 2017 Family Fun Day.
A Bergenfield man who says he was injured while riding a mechanical bull at a local annual event is seeking $5 million from the borough.

Ryan Nelson had no time to secure himself on the ride when the operator "unreasonably and unexpectedly jolted and jerked" him on the bull at the Bergenfield Family Fun Day in June 2017, NorthJersey.com reports.

Nelson was out of work and under went surgery for some permanent injuries to his head, neck, limbs and nervous system endured on the ride at Veteran's Memorial Park, his lawyer Christopher DiGirolamo said.

The suit was filed in Bergen County Superior Court and cites the unnamed operator as a borough employee. The suit also names Fun Time Entertainment LLC, the company that oversaw the fair, the report says.

Bergenfield attorney Robert Zimmer maintained the borough should not be held liable as Nelson's injuries were due to his own negligence, citing the contract with Fun Time Entertainment, LLC.

Nelson has returned to work but is not able to function the way he did prior to his 2017 mechanical bull ride.

