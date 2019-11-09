Kearny Firm's 'Doors-Off' Copter Tours May Not Meet Safety Standards: Report

The Kearny branch of a company that offers "doors off" helicopter tours of major cities, including New York, may fail to meet some safety requirements, according to an FAA inspection cited by The New York Post.

FlyNYON has been under investigation by another agency, the National Transportation Safety Board, since March 2018, when a helicopter crashed in the East River and sank. Five people died.

The company has come under fire by lawmakers including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) since the crash.

During an inspection Tuesday, the FAA found potential problems with the harnesses used to keep passengers secure as they circle above Manhattan, according to sources quoted by the newspaper.

The company's promotional material boasts of an opportunity for photographers and others wishing to see major cities like New York from a unique perspective. Photos on social media show passengers sitting in helicopters whose doors are open on either side. In at least one image, a passenger is seen dangling his feet outside the helicopter as it flies above New York Harbor.

"What better vantage point to conquer New York City than from a 1,500 feet flight in a NYON helicopter ride? With panoramic views of New York’s best landmarks, FlyNYON ensures you make the most out of your helicopter photo flight as you fly over Manhattan’s skyscrapers," the company said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.