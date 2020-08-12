K9 Officer Helps Police Nab Boonton Man In String Of Morris County Burglaries

Boonton Township police worked alongside the Morris County Sheriff Department’s K-9 unit to arrest a man believed to be connected to a string of burglaries that began in May, authorities said.

Eric Logan, 35, of Boonton, was arrested Monday, August 3 following the execution of a search warrant at his residence, which turned up proceeds from several burglaries, township police said in a release.

The break-ins took place between May 25 and August 3 and “involved similar patterns and a high value of proceeds,” authorities said.

Logan was identified as a suspect during the investigation of the August 3 burglary with assistance from Dutch Shepherd K-9 officer Tim, who tracked him to a separate location away from the crime scene, authorities said.

K-9 Tim also assisted with getting a burglary suspect to surrender peacefully from a vacant home just two weeks ago, authorities said.

“I’m very pleased that Detective Marc Adamsky and his Dutch Shepherd K-9 partner Tim were able to help peacefully resolve a tough investigation, and only two weeks after their assistance led to the surrender of a suspect in another Boonton Township case,” said Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. “The Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Section is exceptional and is here to provide services to all 39 municipalities in the county.”

Logan was charged with burglary, theft, defiant trespass and receiving stolen property. He was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a future appearance in court.

