Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Ortho Doc Who State Said Freely Doled Out Opioids Permanently Barred From Practice
News

Judge To Decide Holding Or Releasing Paterson Police Officer Charged With Assault, Misconduct

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Spencer Finch
Spencer Finch Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY JAIL

UPDATE: A judge in Paterson will decide Wednesday whether a city police officer charged with assaulting a victim and lying about it should remain jailed or be released from custody.

Spencer Finch, 44, of Mahwah has been held in the Bergen County Jail since Friday, records show.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office charged him with aggravated assault, official misconduct and illegal weapons possession, as well as tampering with public records. 

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said the 18-year city department veteran beat a victim with his fist and a flashlight and kneed him in the face on May 26, then filed a bogus report about it, authorities charged.

“The aggravated assault took place while the defendant was on-duty and in uniform,” Valdes said. 

The prosecutor didn't say where or under what circumstances.

“The defendant then prepared, signed, and submitted a police report describing the incident that contained several false statements,” she added.

Valdes said her office plans to ask a Superior Court judge to keep Finch jailed pending trial.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.