Judge Frees Florida Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting PalPark Minor

A Miami, FL man who was brought to New Jersey to face charges of sexually assaulting a Palisades Park juvenile last year was freed by a judge.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Palisades Park police alerted members of his Special Victims Unit this past February to “the alleged sexual assault of a child” between 13 and 16 years old by Joey Perez, in November 2021.

Perez, who turned 42 on Monday, Sept. 26, was arrested in Sunrise, FL, last month, the prosecutor said.

He was extradited to New Jersey and brought to the Bergen County Jail on Sept. 14, records show.

A Superior Court judge released Perez exactly a week later, with conditions, pending further court action on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment from Nov. 1, 2021.

Musella cited the work of Palisades Park police on the case and thanked Miami-Dade, Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise police for their assistance.

