JACKPOT: NJ Man Wins $231K After Hitting 12-Leg Sports Bet Parlay

Cecilia Levine
Hard Rock AC
Hard Rock AC Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey man won the largest HardRockCasino.com jackpot since sports gambling became legal in the state, the casino said.

Gregory L. of Monmouth County put down $326 before hitting the 12-leg parlay, winning $231,000 in a multi-sport parlay, the casino said.

Gregory connected on six NBA and NHL games last Thursday, NJ.com says citing his betting slip.

Here were his bets, according to the outlet.

  • Brooklyn Nets over Boston Celtics (money line)
  • Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks (over 56.5 points in the first quarter)
  • Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic (over 210.5 points)
  • New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (over 222.5 points)
  • Philadelphia 76ers over Chicago Bulls (Sixers +4)
  • Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers (over 227 points)
  • Carolina Hurricanes over Nashville Predators (money line)
  • Florida Panthers over Columbus Blue Jackets (money line)
  • Boston Bruins over New York Rangers (money line)
  • Washington Capitals over Philadelphia Flyers (Capitals +1.5 goals)
  • New York Islanders over New Jersey Devils (money line)
  • Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay Lightning (money line)

Click here for more from NJ.com.

