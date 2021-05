A 76-year-old Hackensack pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night.

The victim, who lived on Prospect Avenue, was struck at the intersection of Passaic Street and Summit Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m., responders said.

She was pronounced dead a short time later at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.