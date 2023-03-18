Firefighters Injured, Homes Damaged By Brush Blaze Overlooking Greenwood Lake

At least two firefighters were injured battling what began as a brush fire and extended to three homes on a hill overlooking Greenwood Lake, responders said.

The first house caught fire on Kushaqua Trail North in the Hewitt section of West Milford -- a little over a half-mile from the New York State border -- shortly before 12:30 p.m., responders said.

The blaze went to a full alarm almost instantly. EMS was requested and tanker trucks were called out.

Firefighters from Orange County rushed to provide mutual aid.

Two firefighters were taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains. Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined. A third reportedly refused medical attention.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.