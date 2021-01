PHOTOS: Responders were relieved when a report of a resident trapped during a fire Wednesday in Paterson proved unfounded.

Flames raced through the upper two floors of apartments in the three-story, mixed-use building on Main Street near Route 80 after breaking out around 3 p.m.

City firefighters had the blaze knocked down in under a half hour. It was declared under control soon after.

No injuries were reported in the Paterson fire. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

At the scene. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Fire damaged the upper floors. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

