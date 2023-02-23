Ex-Con In Edgewater Stop Had Gun, High-Capacity Mags, Drugs, Cash Stashed: Police

An ex-con from New York City had a handgun, two high-capacity magazines, drugs and cash stashed in a secret compartment when an Edgewater police officer pulled his vehicle over, authorities said.

Officer Michael Colon stopped a Jeep Cherokee driven by Wilson Ortiz of the Chelsea section of Manhattan for several violations near police headquarters on River Road shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

While talking with him, Colon became suspicious and requested a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.

Edgewater Officers Ricardo Hernandez, Julian Delgado and Dan Massuda also responded as backup, he said.

The dog indicated drugs during an exterior sniff, leading to a search that turned up the 9mm handgun, magazines, an ounce or so combined of cocaine and heroin, a small amount of illegal prescription tablets and $4,000 in suspected drug cash in a hidden “trap,” the lieutenant said.

The license plate also didn’t match the Jeep, he said.

Ortiz was charged with drug and weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – as well as money laundering and receiving stolen property (the plate).

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

