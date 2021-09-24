Drunk Driver Charged In Death Of Fair Lawn Man Beaten, Dumped On Route 17 Outside Satin Dolls

UPDATE: A Fort Lee driver was charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a Fair Lawn man outside the Satin Dolls nightclub on Route 17 in Lodi.

Bryan Wood, 35, was drunk when his 2020 BMW M8 struck 38-year-old Marko Guberovic shortly after 3:30 a.m. May 22, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Five Ridgefield Park men – two of them brothers – had left the victim in the southbound highway’s fast lane after beating him during a dispute outside the club made famous as the "Bada Bing" in the legendary TV show "The Sopranos," the prosecutor said.

Guberovic was then struck and dragged nearly 600 feet by Wood’s luxury coupe, he said.

He was pronounced dead at what responders described as a gruesome scene.

Nicknamed "Polo," Guberovic had worked as a real estate agent for Keller Williams. He also sold sneakers and had a particular fondness for basketball shoes -- specifically Nikes, photos of which he posted as #iloveswoosh for 63,700 Instagram followers.

Homicide detectives from Musella’s office, assisted by members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, quickly identified the beating suspects through surveillance video and witness interviews.

Meanwhile, blood that was taken from Wood was sent to a New Jersey State Police laboratory for analysis.

Kevin Agudelo, Christian Reyes and Julio Pena were arrested in Ridgefield Park. Brothers Adrian Hoti and Fero Hoti were later captured in West Hempstead, Long Island, Musella said.

All were charged with aggravated manslaughter showing "extreme indifference to human life" and endangering an injured victim, he said.

TOP: Kevin Agudelo, Julio Pena, Christian Reyes / BOTTOM: Fero Hoti, Adrian Hoti BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The results of the lab tests recently came back showing that Wood “was intoxicated at the time his vehicle struck the victim,” the prosecutor said Friday.

Wood remained free pending court action on a single third-degree death by auto charge, he said.

Guberovic’s senseless, violent death shocked and saddened many – among them, a young niece whom friends called “the absolute light of his life.”

"Life is super short and unpredictable," fellow real estate agent Josh Fiallo wrote on Facebook. "Y’all better start touching base with your loved ones or those you hold close.. family, homies, friends etc..... drop the pride/grudges and put some stuff to rest, before you have to put someone close to you to rest."

Marko and Tessa FACEBOOK

The investigation continued into the late morning. DAILY VOICE

