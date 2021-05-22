UPDATE: Victim, 38, Struck, Killed Outside Satin Dolls

UPDATE: A 38-year-old victim was struck and killed overnight outside Satin Dolls on Route 17 in what responders described as a gruesome scene.

Up to three vehicles in all may have struck the victim in the southbound lanes outside the famed gentlemen's club in Lodi shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The death pronouncement was made at the scene, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim had left the club with the first driver and got into a dispute before being struck and then "left for dead" in the highway, they said.

A driver was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released into police custody, but no charges were filed.

Any summonses or charges would be pending the results of work by Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

The detectives were assisted by Lodi police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Southbound Route 17 was finally reopened around noontime.

Satin Dolls, Route 17 in Lodi. Instagram

