A driver was hospitalized in custody after her SUV hit a tree and rolled over in Dumont.

Police suspected the borough driver was under the influence when the crash occurred on Madison Avenue near Cooper Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Brookside Towing removed the vehicle.

