Driver Injured In Route 80 Rollover, Third Toppled Trailer Of Day In Bergen

Jerry DeMarco
Route 80, Hackensack
Route 80, Hackensack Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Sun-bathed temperatures climbed near 50 degrees on what became the day of the rollover in Bergen County on Wednesday – the third of which stretched across Route 80’s express lanes in Hackensack.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after the pre-noon crash on the eastbound highway just past Exit 66.

New Jersey State Police, Hackensack firefighters and a state DOT crew were among the responders.

The crash followed two other area rig mishaps Wednesday.

Hackensack firefighter at Route 80 crash.

Jerry DeMarco

A trash-hauling roll-off truck tipped overnight in Fort Lee, closing a key road near the George Washington Bridge for nearly five hours.

CLICK HERE FOR STORY: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/news/trash-hauling-roll-off-truck-tips-closes-road-near-gwb-through-morning-rush/803847/

A Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn was none the worse for wear after a container of mostly recycled computer parts smacked into it and toppled over Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR STORY: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/computer-parts-container-slams-into-bridge-topples-onto-route-208/803858/

