Computer Parts Container Slams Into Bridge, Topples Onto Route 208

A Route 208 overpass was none the worse for wear after a container of mostly recycled computer parts smacked into it and toppled over Wednesday morning.
A was towing the roll-off container, which hit the Maple Avenue bridge on the northbound highway around 10 a.m.
The crash also pierced the fuel tank, creating a diesel spill attended to by Fair Lawn firefighters.
The driver got out OK and the bridge didn't appear seriously damaged. An inspector was called as a precaution.
Glen Rock police assisted.
