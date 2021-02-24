Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Trash-Hauling Roll-Off Truck Tips, Closes Road Near GWB Through Morning Rush

Jerry DeMarco
The stretch of Lemoine Avenue at the "S" turn with Fletcher Avenue in Fort Lee was closed for five hours.
The stretch of Lemoine Avenue at the "S" turn with Fletcher Avenue in Fort Lee was closed for five hours. Photo Credit: Greg Makroulakis

A trash-hauling roll-off truck tipped overnight in Fort Lee, closing a key road near the George Washington Bridge for nearly five hours.

Borough firefighters cut out the windshield to free the driver following the crash on the "S" turn from Fletcher Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m.

He was taken by members of the Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening.

Borough police also responded. 

The roll-off truck on its side at the "S" turn at Lemoine and Fletcher avenues.

Greg Makroulakis

ABC Towing used two heavy-duty wreckers to right and remove the rig.

ABC Towing righted and removed the wreckage in Fort Lee.

Greg Makroulakis

Lemoine Avenue was finally reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Fort Lee firefighters cut out the windshield to free the driver.

Greg Makroulakis

