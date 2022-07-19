Contact Us
Driver Hospitalized After SUV Rollover Near Paramus Mall

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
375 West Passaic Street, Rochelle Park
375 West Passaic Street, Rochelle Park Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An SUV driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash near the Garden State Plaza.

Firefighters had to extricate the Mazda driver after the early-lunchtime crash Tuesday on West Passaic Street in Rochelle Park, up the street from the northbound Garden State Parkway.

A Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance took the victim to the hospital with an ALS unit on board.

Her condition couldn't immediately be determined.

Maywood firefighters assisted their Rochelle Park colleagues.

Belfi's Towing removed the vehicle.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

