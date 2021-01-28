Costumed Ex-Con Who Sprayed Elizabeth Street With Submachine Gun Fire Gets 10 Years In Fed Pen

An ex-con who opened fire on an Elizabeth street with a submachine while wearing a disguise was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.

Because there’s no parole in the federal prison system, city resident Jarrell L. Daniels, 29, must serve just about all of the sentence handed down in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Daniels was wearing a costume and latex gloves when he walked down Irvington Avenue on April 9, 2018 carrying a loaded .45-caliber Masterpiece Arms ACP submachine gun with 30 additional rounds of ammunition in an extended magazine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Coming upon his intended victim, Daniels discharged 16 rounds – none of which hit his target, she said.

“As he fled, Daniels dropped his head covering and later stashed the gun and other items of clothing in a nearby trash can,” Honig said.

“DNA on these items, as well as surveillance footage and ballistics evidence, ultimately enabled the authorities to identify Daniels as the shooter,” the U.S. attorney said.

Rather than take a plea, Daniels went to trial and was convicted by a federal jury in Newark last February of being a felon in possession of a semi-automatic submachine gun with a high-capacity magazine and multiple rounds of ammunition.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty sentenced Daniels on Thursday to three years of supervised release.

Honig credited Elizabeth police, the Union County sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices and special agents of both the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the investigation.

Securing the conviction and sentence for the government were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vera Varshavsky and Sammi Malek of Honig’s Criminal Division in Newark.

