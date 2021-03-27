Clifton Man Charged With Attempted Bias Murder In Knife Attack On Mexican Female Grocer

A Clifton man was charged with attempted murder in what prosecutors said was a bias attack on a Mexican grocery store clerk.

Shairo Gil, 24, missed when he tried to stab the clerk at Barrales Grocery on Main Street in the chest, they said.

Gil “was purposely targeting any individual of Mexican descent” and went after ther clerk “because he believed her to be of Mexican descent,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.

The intended victim was unharmed, they said.

Gil also was charged with aggravated assault, bias intimidation and weapons offenses.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

