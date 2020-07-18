Blood Type Doesn't Increase Or Reduce Risk Of Contracting COVID, Studies Find

Amid the misinformation spread during the pandemic has been a belief that people with certain blood types are at higher or lower risk than others of contracting the coronavirus.

Two recent studies from reputable sources, however, found that Type A blood doesn't increase the odds that you'll be infected.

Earlier during the pandemic, researchers said preliminary evidence suggested that blood type was a key factor for possibly contracting COVID or getting dangerously ill.

A study published more than a month ago in the New England Journal of Medicine claimed a 45% higher risk of COVID infection in people with Type A blood.

Recent studies done at Massachusetts General Hospital and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York have trashed that theory.

Although the researchers said evidence suggested people with Type O blood may have less of a risk of infection, the difference was so minimal as to be inconsequential, they said.

Blood type also didn't affect whether people have a greater or lesser chance of being placed on a ventilator or dying, the studies found.

Anahita Dua, a Massachusetts General vascular surgeon who was that study's senior author, told The New York Times she "wouldn’t even bring it up” as a risk factor.

"No one should think they’re protected,” added Nicholas Tatonetti, a data scientist who co-authored the Columbia Presbyterian study.

On one thing all agree: Results of the research can't help protect anyone from the risk of contracting COVID-19. What you can do is wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands no matter what blood type you have.

