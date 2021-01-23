Bank Mysteriously Freezes Morris County College Student's Life Savings In Routine Bank Transfer

A 24-year-old Morris County man lost his job then his life savings during the pandemic.

If not for ABC7's 7 On Your Side, Andrew Alexander of Morristown may not have ever seen the funds again, the media outlet reports.

Alexander, 24, signed himself up for college courses after his employer closed due to COVID-19.

In the meantime, he worked as a personal trainer.

Hoping to get $700 as part of a Citibank promotion, Alexander opened a new account just before Christmas and transferred over $50,000 from his Chime account -- leaving the remaining $30,000 of his life savings with Chime.

The next day, both accounts were frozen, ABC7 says.

Citibank wouldn't provide Alexander with a reason, and Chime needed unemployment verification.

Getting his money seemed like an impossible feat for Alexander, who called and went in person to both banks over and over again, to no avail.

His girlfriend helped him make ends meet until he could figure out what was going on, ABC7 reports.

Desperate for answers and his independence back, Alexander called 7 On Your side.

The media outlet called both Citibank and Chime requesting an investigation and, two days later, both of Alexander's accounts were unlocked, ABC7 says.

The reason for the freeze remains a mystery, as the banks can't disclose customer accounts, ABC7 said.

But Alexander told ABC7 he was relieved when he received a $50,000 check from Citibank and Chime unblocked his $30,000.

Click here for the full ABC7 story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.