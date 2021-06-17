Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Motorcyclist Struck By Truck, Killed During Police Pursuit, AG Says
News

Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Camden County Police Car, AG Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Camden County Metro Police
Camden County Metro Police Photo Credit: CCMPD

The 66-year-old pedestrian struck and fatally injured by a police car in South Jersey last week has been identified, authorities said.

Zandra Baez of Camden was pronounced dead shortly after the collision on June 9, according to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

Grewal said his office is investigating the crash, which is normal stage protocol when a police officer is involved.

The police officer who was driving the police vehicle that struck Baez has been identified as Officer Kevin Randolph Gilbert Jr. of the Camden County Metro Police Department, Grewal said on Thursday.

Gilbert, was on-duty and in uniform, when he was driving a marked patrol vehicle southbound on Mount Ephraim Avenue at about 10:55 p.m., authorities said.

The patrol car reportedly struck Baez, who was crossing Mount Ephraim Avenue at Woodlynne Avenue, the Attorney General said 

Gilbert was not responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash, Grewal said.. 

The Camden police officer immediately stopped and radioed for help, Grewal said.

An investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

No other details were released. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.