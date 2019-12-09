$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Clifton

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets winning the third-tier Powerball prize were sold in Wednesday's drawing.

The tickets taking home the $50,000 prize were sold at Village News on Piaget Avenue in Clifton and ShopRite in Piscataway.

The winning numbers were 06, 17, 24, 53 and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 03 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $60 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.