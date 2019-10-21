4 Kittens Have Second Chance, Thanks To Whoever Left Them Outside Of Oakland Shelter

Four kittens were given a second chance -- thanks to whoever left them in a cardboard box outside of an Oakland animal shelter.

A Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge staff member was walking a dog when she noticed the sealed box, with a piece of paper labeled "kittens" taped to it on Oct. 18, the organization said.

"She brought the box to a safe place, dreading what she would find inside," RBARI said.

"When she slowly opened the box, four tiny eyes peered out at her, quite frightened.

"She breathed a sigh of relief that these precious tiny kittens appeared to be healthy and bright eyed."

The box was left, in the dark, right outside the dog kennel section of the shelter where the dogs exit the building, RBARI said.

The kittens made it safely into the warm shelter, but they will soon need homes.

Anyone looking to adopt can email RBARI at adoptlove@rbari.org.

