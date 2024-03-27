Bergen County Fencer Qualifies For Olympics In Paris

Mitchell Saron, a Ridgewood native and senior at Harvard University, recently qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, competing in the men's saber event. Saron got his start the Bergen Fencing Club in Waldwick.

Saron said he got his start in fencing after watching the lightsaber duels in "Star Wars" and dreamed of becoming a Jedi.

After graduating from Ridgewood High School he enrolled at Harvard University where he fenced for three years.

Saron was First Team All-Ivy League and led the Crimson to an Ivy League title and was a two-time gold medalist at the Team Junior Pan American Championships.

He also won a silver medal at the Individual Junior Pan American Championships.

The 2024 Summer Olympics run from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.