3 New Jersey Family Members Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Memorial Day Weekend Crash

Three members of a New Jersey family headed on vacation to Niagara Falls were killed when an alleged drunk driver hit their SUV Sunday morning, authorities said.
Richard Sawicki, 20, apparently blew a stop sign and hit the family's car around 6:40 a.m. in Sheldon, N.Y., Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph said.

Two women who were ejected were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 4-year-old girl who suffered head injuries died at the Wyoming County Community Hospital an hour later, authorities said.

Authorities did not say where in New Jersey the family of nine was from.

Sawicki was arrested after being released from the hospital on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, authorities said.

