Meet "The View's" Sunny Hostin in North Jersey

Hostin will be signing copies of her new novel “Summer on Highland Beach: A Novel,” the third book in her “Summer Beach” series, on May 31 at 6 p.m. at Books and Greetings in Northvale.

The novel is a celebration of friendship, family and community according to a synopsis. The novel is set in Highland Beach along the Chesapeake Bay, the oldest Black resort community in America, according to a synopsis.

The main character is Olivia Jones who is grappling with family drama, including the secrets of her aunt’s death, a controlling grandmother, an decide whether she wants to stay on Highland Beach or move back to Sag Harbor, according to a synopsis.

A three-time Emmy winner, this is Hostin’s fourth book. She also wrote “I Am These Truths,” a memoir.

To purchase tickets for the signing, click here.

